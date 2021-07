LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Judson Middle School is hosting a camp this week that teaches life skills LISD feels that students will use for years to come.

They teach basic construction, fixing a bike, survival skills, CPR and more. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with volunteer mentor Covenant Olatunde who teaches kids about drones.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.