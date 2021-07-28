Social media fight leads to shooting near College Station park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a Houston man is in custody after he was arrested with a gun matching witness descriptions after a shooting Tuesday night near John Crompton Park.

According to court documents, Jairus Johnson, 21, was arguing with another man on Twitter over his ex-girlfriend. Johnson reportedly texted the other man to try and get him to fight, including a message that said “U ready to die?” Police say they tracked Johnson down after he dropped a pin with his location in a message. That location was at an apartment complex next to the park.

Multiple @CSTXPolice officers at John Crompton Park. Crime scene tape is also across the street at a apartment complex. Working to get more information. @KBTXNews pic.twitter.com/kYDuC38jjX — Kendall Hogan (@KBTXKendall) July 28, 2021

Officers were called to the park around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night after gunshots were reported to 911. According to court documents, officers started searching the nearby apartment complex and found 15 shell casings from a handgun. The documents show that officers also found Johnson walking through the complex and stopped him. Authorities say Johnson ran when they tried to question him but they caught him. Police say they recovered a pistol and the casings found in the complex match the gun.

When police questioned Johnson at the station, he denied being the shooter. He also told police he deleted text messages from his phone and told the other man to do the same. Officers confirmed those messages through the other man’s phone, court documents show. Messages recovered by authorities show Johnson taunting the other man around the time of the shooting, including a message telling the man not to speak with police.

Police charged Johnson with tampering with evidence, unlawful carrying of a weapon, evading arrest, and drug possession.

