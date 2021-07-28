Sherman woman arrested accused of embezzling over $250,000 from boss

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman woman was arrested Monday accused of embezzling over a quarter million dollars from her boss.

An arrest warrant from Wichita County, Texas, for Jennifer Briley states she stole over $268,000 from the owner of the Holiday Inn Express in Wichita Falls where she worked.

The warrant accuses Briley of stealing the money over a three-year period from 2017 to 2020.

She faces a felony theft charge in the case.

Briley was released from the Grayson County Jail on $100,000 bond.

