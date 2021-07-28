Police searching for woman accused of stealing close to $2,000 worth of items from Odessa Walmart

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are looking for a woman who they say stole close to $2,000 worth of items from an Odessa Walmart.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the woman shown in the photos above stole $1,975 worth of items from the Walmart on Loop 338 back on July 10.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Ofc. T. Bullard at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #210011598.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.