Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will remain in effect through Wednesday at 7 PM. Heat Index Values expected from 102-107 degrees. High Pressure remains over the NW sections of the U.S. at this time and will slowly build over the South-Central portion of the U.S. late this week and into the weekend. Starting on Sunday, it will begin to move more NW of us as a trough of low pressure moves southward into the SE sections of the country. As this happens, rain chances are expected to increase once again early next week keeping high temperatures down a bit. Good news there, for sure. However, as the high builds over the area late this week, our rain chances end and the heat will increase. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle to upper 90s through Monday, then cool into the lower to middle 90s on Tuesday. We will monitor the movement of the ridge of high pressure and the chances for precipitation for you over the next week...updating you each day/each newscast. Temperature-Humidity index values are expected to remain between 102-107 degrees during the heat of the day through Monday so please take this heat seriously. Hydrate and get out of the direct sunlight as often as possible...keeping your body as cool as possible. Have a great day.

