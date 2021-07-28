Motorcyclist dies after hitting back of trailer in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – From Texas Department of Public Safety:

On July 22, 2021 at 12:11 AM, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 2015, approximately three miles north of the city of Tyler in Smith County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma towing a trailer had exited off of eastbound Interstate 20 and was crossing FM 2015 to reenter the interstate eastbound.

At the same time, the driver of a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on FM 2015 and struck the back right side of the towed trailer.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Christopher Gatlin, 18, of Tyler. Gatlin was pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith and was taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Cristian Nino, 29, of Laredo. Nino was not shown to be injured.