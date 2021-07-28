East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after hitting back of trailer in Smith County

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – From Texas Department of Public Safety:

On July 22, 2021 at 12:11 AM, DPS troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on FM 2015, approximately three miles north of the city of Tyler in Smith County. 

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma towing a trailer had exited off of eastbound Interstate 20 and was crossing FM 2015 to reenter the interstate eastbound. 

At the same time, the driver of a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling north on FM 2015 and struck the back right side of the towed trailer. 

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Christopher Gatlin, 18, of Tyler.  Gatlin was pronounced at the scene by Judge Meredith and was taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler. 

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Cristian Nino, 29, of Laredo.  Nino was not shown to be injured.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Pictured are Jesse Hasten (left) and Matthew Jones. (Source: Smith County sheriff's Office)
2 injured men arrested in Smith County after gunfight
Sheriff: Surveillance showed woman was not attacked before shooting other woman
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

Masks In School
Masks In Schools
Backyard Rentals Slammed
Backyard Rentals Slammed
East Texans find success renting the outside
East Texas property owners find success renting their outsides
A change came to a controversial Tyler ordinance this morning. One that will allow residents to...
Tyler homeowners, solar advocates pleased with revised solar ordinance