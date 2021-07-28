East Texas Now Business Break
Lubbock Police seeking information on ID of partial skeletal remains

Facial reconstruction of skeletal remains found in Lubbock
Facial reconstruction of skeletal remains found in Lubbock(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is seeking information on the potential identity of partial skeletal remains located March 15, 2021 in the 1600 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive.

Police say the remains were discovered by a person was walking their dog.

Investigators have worked with a facial reconstruction artist to create a drawing of what the 15-30-year-old white or Hispanic male is believed to have looked like. He also had a partial upper denture and wore a large gold-colored ring.

Anyone with relevant information can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.

