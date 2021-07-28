East Texas Now Business Break
Kilgore finds creative way to repurpose handrails about to be scrapped

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College has allowed the city of Kilgore to use some of the handrails from the remains of the pedestrian bridge which was hit by a truck.

The ramps on each side of the crosswalk still stand and have some sturdy metal rails which the city plans on using on a bike trail.

The Big Head Mountain Bike Trail has become popular with bikers and the rails will make a new addition for some stunt riding.

The city cut some of the rails off last week.

