ETN: East Texan Robin Hood Brians shares ZZ Top memories in wake of Dusty Hill death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - News broke on Wednesday of the death of ZZ Top founding member, singer and bassist Dusty Hill. Many East Texans feel a connection to the band, knowing that they spent time in Tyler recording their first album, aptly named ZZ Top’s First Album, at Robin Hood Studios in Tyler in 1971. Robin Hood Brians, still working in Tyler, was also involved in the recording of three other ZZ Top albums.

The band was scheduled to play the Cowan Center in Tyler on Dec. 1. Cowan Center leadership released the following statement following the news of Hill’s death:

“We have just learned the sad news along with the rest of the world who loves Dusty Hill and ZZ Top. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and the band.

When we receive more information from the band, we will communicate with our patrons via the Cowan Center website and Facebook.”

Brians joined East Texas Now Wednesday afternoon to share his memories of the band when they were in his studio, heading to Country Tavern for ribs, and more.

