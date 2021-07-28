East Texas K9 Officer Rambo receives new body armor

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Jacksonville Police Department K9 officer is now wearing a bullet and stab protectant vest when he’s on duty.

The protective body armor is a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Rambo, and his handler Officer Michael Torres, have been with the Jacksonville police department since September 2020.

