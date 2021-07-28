East Texas Now Business Break
City of Tyler eases solar panel code requirements

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted to revise building codes that required solar panels remain out of public view.

The revision is in line with changes to the state law effective Sept. 1 prohibiting municipalities from restricting the installation of solar energy devices by residential or small commercial customers.

Residents may now install solar energy devices on any roof elevation provided they are flush-mounted and color restricted.

Ground-mounted devices will still be required to be screened from public view.

Home owner’s associations may prohibit the installation under Sections 202.010(d) for the Property Code.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

