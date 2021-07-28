City of Tyler eases solar panel code requirements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council voted to revise building codes that required solar panels remain out of public view.

The revision is in line with changes to the state law effective Sept. 1 prohibiting municipalities from restricting the installation of solar energy devices by residential or small commercial customers.

Residents may now install solar energy devices on any roof elevation provided they are flush-mounted and color restricted.

Ground-mounted devices will still be required to be screened from public view.

Home owner’s associations may prohibit the installation under Sections 202.010(d) for the Property Code.

