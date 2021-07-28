East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Big Bend National Park to now require masks inside all park buildings

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - Heads up for anyone heading to Big Bend.

Big Bend National Park announced Wednesday that it will require visitors to wear a mask inside all park buildings.

The decision was made based on guidance from the CDC and the Department of the Interior on ‘areas of substantial or high Covid-19 transmission.’ BBNP cites Brewster County as having a high rate of transmission in the announcement.

Rules on mask use at the park could change in the future if transmission rates drop.

Consistent with CDC and Department of the Interior guidance regarding areas of substantial or high Covid-19...

Posted by Big Bend National Park on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Coy Jones, Sr. in connection with a homicide...
Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt
Texas Teachers Association president says governor ‘definitely overstepping’ on masks
Texas Teachers Association president calls on Gov. Abbott to allow school districts to issue mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise
San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy's dead," then led the...
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic still congested
An ambulance is seen at the site of a plant leak in Laporte, Texas.
Texas chemical plant leak leaves 2 dead, 30 hospitalized

Latest News

Crime scene tape.
Nacogdoches Police investigating man’s body found in roadway
WEBXTRA: SKILLZ camp
Students learn life skills at Judson Middle School camp
Photo from Julie Eschberger of the Eschberger Plumbing stolen van
Thieves steal Eschberger Plumbing Company van, equipment worth thousands of dollars
The Cherokee County Electric Cooperative Association says the new broadband service system will...
Cherokee County Electric Cooperative to provide more broadband opportunities in East Texas
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturns at ESE Loop 323 at Troup Hwy in Tyler
18-wheeler back upright at ESE Loop 323, Troup Hwy in Tyler, traffic still congested