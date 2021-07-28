Besides Dak, Zeke who will be the guys to step up for the Cowboys

OXNARD, California (KLTV) - It is understandable to think of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot and CeeDee Lamb as the VIPs of the Dallas COwboys.

But the team will need more than those three to be VIPs if they want to make a run at a championship. One possible standout for the team comes in the secondary.

“Trevon [Diggs] looked great yesterday that was a huge emphasis even going back to the postseason and evaluation when we were talking about adding players to our defense particularly the perimeter defense of players,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “We need to put in higher emphasis on players making plays on the ball.”

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is quickly getting his feet on solid ground, impressing the coaching staff. Diggs in his second season showed promise last season despite missing four games with a foot injury. Cornerbacks like to say they’re on an island to themselves.

“Me and Diggs are going to compete always,” Lamb said. “We came in together so I know we hold each other to a high standard he got me on the first one and I had him here in a little bit. "

“We are always competing,” Diggs said. “He has a competing mentality. I need it as well. "

The local media and other stations have been able to catch all of that competition. On hand as well is HBO’s Hard Knocks camera crews. The show has become must watch TV for fans as the series gives a inside look at training camp with cameras every where. This is the third time Dallas has been chosen fr the show.

”It’s an absolute zoo and I’m not going to even short hand, what really it is it’s absolute zoo,” former Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter said. “Man you really got to be focused in. You can’t let those cameras distract you because really you trying to win a job first of all. You got to stay focused on that, you know Cowboys nation is bigger than anything. I expect a lot of distractions these players have got to really be focused in on the task at hand.”

