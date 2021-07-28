East Texas Now Business Break
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man admitted to injuring 72-year-old woman who died

Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of...
Jared Delgado was arrested Sunday morning on a charge of murder in connection with the death of Carole Favro, of Nacogdoches.(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man charged in the murder of a 72-year-old woman admitted to “causing the injury resulting in the death of the victim,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Jarred Delgado, 18, was arrested on Sunday. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

According to the affidavit, officers located Carole Favro with her neck cut and she was not breathing.

The caller who alerted officers to the location said that Delgado “was the one who did it.” Delgado was then arrested.

Previous story: Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in connection with woman found dead on Starr Ave.

