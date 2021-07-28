East Texas Now Business Break
ABC medical contributor, epidemiologist speaks about COVID-19, delta variant spread

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. John Brownstein, an ABC medical contributor and epidemiologist joined East Texas Now to discuss schools reopening with coronavirus cases on the rise.

Dr. Brownstein acknowledged the confusion caused by the CDC’s latest recommendations to wear masks indoors being at odds with state requirements but said the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads faster and is more easily transmitted among children.

He said in order to protect children and others who are vulnerable, it is best for people to get vaccinated.

There is concern over how much the virus can mutate, the more the virus is allowed to spread, the potential grows for new variants, according to Dr. Brownstein.

