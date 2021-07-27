East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Junior league of Lufkin holds ‘Back to School Bonanza’ supply giveaway

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - ETN’s Jeremy Thomas spoke with Meagan Kirtley, the Back to School Bonanza 2021 Chair with the Junior League of Lufkin ahead of the event taking place this Saturday at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.

Backpacks with supplies like notebooks, pens, papers, wipes, sanitizer, uniforms will be handed out for students. The supplies are delivered by a drive-thru if you have pre-registered there is no need to exit your car unless you are taking part in the free back-to-school haircut.

Pitser Garrison Civic Center is located at 601 N 2nd St. Registration is required, if you have yet to register enter on the north side parking lot.

