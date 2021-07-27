East Texas Now Business Break
Tuesday’s Weather: Heat advisory again today

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.  Another heat advisory is in effect through the afternoon as temperatures rise into the mid 90s and heat index values make it feel like the triple digits.  It will be partly cloudy today with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.  Lucky areas that get the rain will experience a much-needed cool down for the late afternoon and early evening.  Any rain will diminish by sunset, but another slight chance for rain will stick around in the forecast for tomorrow as well.  Hot and humid through the end of the work week with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s for the weekend.  There are some hints at a weak cold front arriving early next week – so keep your fingers crossed!

