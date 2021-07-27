Texas State Open begins, Romo headlining event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday morning gave way to the beginning on the Texas State Open, where two celebrity entrants, Tony Romo and Johnny Manziel, are headlining. The event takes place July 27-30.

The Cascades is once again home to the event. This year is already a record for the event, with 10 past champions playing. This will be the third time for Romo and the first time for Manziel.

Romo was in East Texas last month competing in a U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback said his back felt good following his practice round and hopes this tournament goes smoothly. Although he failed to finish the event, he said “I feel good,” after the event.

“That was difficult that time just traveling in that day. We came in that morning. There was a lot of golf at that time. We needed a little rest but we are rested at this point. My game from the fairway in has gotten to the point where I can compete at this level. If I drive it well I will score well. Hopefully that will take shape this week.” said Romo.

