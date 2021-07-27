Texas Rangers investigating death of man found unresponsive in Moore County Jail

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in the Moore County Jail.

Around 5:20 p.m. on July 26, Moore County Corrections Officers found Rickey Paul Smith unconscious and unresponsive in a jail cell.

Jail personnel began to perform live-saving efforts on Smith and medical personnel were contacted.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered by the Justice of the Peace.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

