State-of-the-art orthopedics and sports medicine institute to open in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the last year and a half, Christus Health has been working to build a new orthopedics and sports medicine institute in Tyler.

Today, local athletes and coaches got a look inside the 62,000 square foot facility on the corner of Cumberland Road and South Broadway Avenue. It’s home to athletic training, treatment, and rehabilitation − all under one roof for athletes of all ages.

“We’re all intertwined so we can know what’s going on. I can read the therapy notes and see what they’re doing in therapy and so it allows anybody in the region to be able to come to Tyler, utilize this, and be on the same page.” Christus Health Tyler Chief of Orthopedics Dr. Jayesh Patel said.

A state-of-the-art gym will help athletes train and on-site trainers and physicians will diagnose and help educate athletes about their bodies.

“If you do ACL prevention in the off season, you can prevent ACLs for the rest of your life and so these areas will hopefully allow us to develop those programs for those athletes to come and work through it,” Dr. Patel said.

Christus works closely with several schools is East Texas providing athletic training − something they hope to build on with the new facility.

“You don’t want to wait two weeks where something could have been taken care of quickly and rehabbed and back into the game. That’s the advantage, we can see them, get them diagnosed, and then come up with a treatment plan so we can get them playing,” Dr. Patel said.

For East Texas athletes and coaches, the facility is a welcome addition.

“This place is gonna be a place where we can get kids healthy, keep them healthy. That’s obviously really important to our mission this year so we’re really appreciative of a day like today where we get to come out and see these facilities,” Tyler Legacy High School head football coach Joe Willis said.

The orthopedics and sports medicine institute will open to patients on August 16th.

