TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A chicken bog is a simple way to prepare a very flavorful chicken and rice dish. It originated in the Carolinas, where my family is from. Other areas have very similar dishes they call by different regional names: chicken pilaf, chicken pilau, or other names. In South Carolina they call it a bog, because the chicken is bogged down in lots of flavorful broth, and then the rice is cooked in it. And believe me, rice has a long history of importance in South Carolina. They also add some smoked sausage, and I like it that way, too.

Here’s the way I made a quicker-cooking chicken bog so that you can make it on a busy weeknight, and have just about as much flavor as the original.

Simplified chicken bog by Mama Steph

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil or butter

1 1/2 cups uncooked long-grain white rice

4 cups chicken stock

1 large onion, chopped

1 cup chopped or shredded carrots (I bought them pre-shredded, to save time)

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 teaspoon ground thyme

8 ounces smoked sausage (I used Earl Campbell smoked sausage)

meat from one rotisserie chicken (about 4 cups)

juice from one small lemon (about a tablespoon; brightens up the flavor of the whole dish)

1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley

Method:

Heat oil or butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat.

Add the onion and carrots and cook for about four minutes, stirring occasionally

Add the garlic, rice, salt, pepper, thyme and celery seed. Stir for three minutes to allow the rice to toast a bit.

Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil; stir, then turn to low simmer, and cover. Cook 14 to 18 minutes.

Add the chicken and sausage to the rice, and stir in. Let it get completely hot over low heat.

Finally, stir in the lemon juice and the parsley.

Serve hot in bowls, and feel free to accompany it with cornbread or buttermilk biscuits. Enjoy!

