Sen. Hughes appointed to committee to study impact of Texas leaving Big 12

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUSTIN - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced yesterday that he has established the Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas, to be chaired by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, to study the athletic and economic impact to Texas schools and communities by the University of Texas leaving the Big 12.

“Collegiate athletics bring Texans together in celebration of our state’s rich athletic heritage and our Texas identity. It is vital that the Texas Senate understand the economic and athletic impact of the University of Texas leaving the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.”

The Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas will meet on Monday, August 2, 2021.

The Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas includes:

Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, Chairman

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, Vice Chair

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury

Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-McAllen

Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham

Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock

Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Burleson

Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster

Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood

Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston

Because of the Democrat walk-out, the Texas House is unable to conduct a hearing on this issue. Lt. Gov. Patrick reached out to three members of the Texas House to ask them to participate in the discussion and they agreed. They each are one of the representatives of the 3 Texas schools that would remain in the Big 12 should the University of Texas leave.

Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth

Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco

