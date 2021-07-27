East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Republican press conference outside Department of Justice cut short by protesters

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington, D.C. - Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Louie Gohmert, gathered Tuesday outside the Department of Justice demanding answers about the treatment of the individuals arrested following the January attack on the Capitol, who they referred to as “political prisoners.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to be silenced, saying “to the guy that’s blowing the whistle: we are not deterred.” She and Gohmert joined Representatives Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar. They all claim the defendants have been treated unfairly, and that the DOJ has provided very few details on their conditions and situations.

The event ended abruptly when protesters got too close to the lawmakers. After the press conference, Rep. Gohmert tweeted “Despite the best efforts of Marxists trying to shut down our right to free speech, my colleagues and I held a lively press conference.”

The Republican event came after Greene, Gaetz, Gohmert and Gosar sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Saturday requesting information about the status of the defendants and related investigations.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
Robbery on Tenneryville Road
Suspect in Longview robbery in custody following pursuit
An unidentified driver crashed their car through the living room wall of a Tyler family's home...
Tyler man sleeping on couch injured by car crashing into living room
Rosemary Rodriguez
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman

Latest News

Sports Medicine Institute
Sports Medicine Institute
Christus Health orthopedics and sports medicine institute
State-of-the-art orthopedics and sports medicine institute to open in Tyler
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,591 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
SFA WAC
Four ‘Jacks named to preseason WAC poll, team picked 4th in new conference
Sen. Hughes appointed to committee to study Texas leaving Big 12
Sen. Hughes appointed to committee to study impact of Texas leaving Big 12