Republican press conference outside Department of Justice cut short by protesters

Washington, D.C. - Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Louie Gohmert, gathered Tuesday outside the Department of Justice demanding answers about the treatment of the individuals arrested following the January attack on the Capitol, who they referred to as “political prisoners.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to be silenced, saying “to the guy that’s blowing the whistle: we are not deterred.” She and Gohmert joined Representatives Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar. They all claim the defendants have been treated unfairly, and that the DOJ has provided very few details on their conditions and situations.

The event ended abruptly when protesters got too close to the lawmakers. After the press conference, Rep. Gohmert tweeted “Despite the best efforts of Marxists trying to shut down our right to free speech, my colleagues and I held a lively press conference.”

The Republican event came after Greene, Gaetz, Gohmert and Gosar sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Saturday requesting information about the status of the defendants and related investigations.

