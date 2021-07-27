East Texas Now Business Break
Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 29, 2009 in Hollywood, California.(Paul A. Hebert | Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Joey Jordison, a founding member of popular rock band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, according to multiple reports.

Rolling Stone, citing a family representative, said the drummer peacefully died in his sleep on Monday.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the family said in a statement to the music publication.

The Iowa metal band formed in 1995, and the group parted ways with Jordison in 2013.

While Jordison was with Slipknot, the band released several chart-topping albums. The group was also nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won one for Best Metal Performance for “Before I Forget” in 2006, which Jordison co-wrote.

