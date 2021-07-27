East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured

Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have identified the police officer killed in Alabama on Tuesday morning as Marquis Moorer, WSFA reported.

Details about Moorer’s history with the Selma Police Department and age have not been released.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at Selma Square Apartments. Details about the incident were not released.

Jackson says Moore’s significant other, who has not been identified, was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Several agencies, including the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, are on the scene. A suspect is being sought but at this time, there are not any leads.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
Robbery on Tenneryville Road
Suspect in Longview robbery in custody following pursuit
Kilgore woman killed in Gregg County crash after striking guardrail
Rosemary Rodriguez
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman

Latest News

Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee holds first hearing
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles leaves team finals with medical issue; Russians win gymnastics gold
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital