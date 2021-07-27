Nacogdoches police investigating attempted theft at ATM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches Police believe that someone tried to damage an ATM machine in an attempt to rob it Tuesday morning.

According to a report by the police department, officers responded to the scene in the 3000 block of N. University Dr. at about 5:17 a.m. Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle had been used in an apparent attempt to remove money from the machine. No suspects were in the immediate area upon arrival.

The vehicle used was later discovered to be stolen and it does not appear at this time that the perpetrators were able to gain access to the machine.

The incident remains under investigation.

