East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police investigating attempted theft at ATM

(Gray News)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - Nacogdoches Police believe that someone tried to damage an ATM machine in an attempt to rob it Tuesday morning.

According to a report by the police department, officers responded to the scene in the 3000 block of N. University Dr. at about 5:17 a.m. Upon arrival they discovered a vehicle had been used in an apparent attempt to remove money from the machine. No suspects were in the immediate area upon arrival.

The vehicle used was later discovered to be stolen and it does not appear at this time that the perpetrators were able to gain access to the machine.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTRE/KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
Robbery on Tenneryville Road
Suspect in Longview robbery in custody following pursuit
An unidentified driver crashed their car through the living room wall of a Tyler family's home...
Tyler man sleeping on couch injured by car crashing into living room
Rosemary Rodriguez
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman

Latest News

Sports Medicine Institute
Sports Medicine Institute
Junior League of Lufkin holds ‘Back to School Bonanza’ supply giveaway
Christus Health orthopedics and sports medicine institute
State-of-the-art orthopedics and sports medicine institute to open in Tyler
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 2,591 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas