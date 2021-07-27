Lubbock airport upgrades noticeable as construction nears completion

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More travelers are seeing the airport upgrades, now that the construction is nearing completion.

This federally funded project started in December of 2019 and is set to be complete this coming October.

Airport director Kelly Campbell says over the last two years, at least $8 million went into upgrades like a new P.A. system, consolidated baggage claim and new restrooms to name a few.

“We’re certainly proud of the work that’s been done. We’ve heard a lot of positive comments from the from the community. So we’re excited about finishing up,” Campbell said.

At the same time, southwest airlines will begin daily direct flights to Austin. Overall, Campbell says air traffic is double what it was last year and Fourth of July weekend paralleled 2019 air traffic levels.

“If you look at the first through the fifth, for example, we averaged 1,370 people through the checkpoint, and then 2019, it was 1,385. It’s almost identical,” Campbell said.

The entire project is expected to be complete by October. Southwest will provide direct flights from Austin once a week starting in September, then daily in October.

