Four ‘Jacks named to preseason WAC poll, team picked 4th in new conference

By SFA Athletics
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - As part of collegiate football’s return to the Western Athletic Conference for the first time since 2012 as well as SFA’s inaugural season as a WAC member, the conference announced on Tuesday morning its 2021 Preseason All-WAC teams.

Four members of the SFA football team were represented on the release, which featured a full 12-man team on offense as well as a 12-man defensive unit and three special teams honorees. SFA’s selections to the preseason teams should come as no surprise, as the ‘Jacks were represented by OL Zach Ingram and WR Xavier Gipson on the offensive team and DE BJ Thompson and LB Brevin Randle on the defensive unit. All four ended last season as All-Conference selections in SFA’s final season as a Southland Conference member.

In addition to the preseason squads, the WAC also released its AQ7 Preseason Coaches Poll. which forecasted a fourth-place finish for the ‘Jacks among the seven-member joint conference, representing three members of the Atlantic Sun and four members of the WAC. SFA received 27 total votes, slotting in behind Sam Houston State (49), Central Arkansas (40) and Jacksonville State (37). SFA will take part in its first WAC Football Media Day on Wednesday, July 28 in Houston. Fans can follow along with the day’s festivities via the SFA Football Twitter (@SFA_Football), Instagram (SFA Football) and Facebook (SFA Football), as well as catching the action via a live stream on the WAC Digital Network.

