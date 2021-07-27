East Texas Now Business Break
Crews battle fire at a Waco middle school

Crews working to extinguish a fire at a middle school.(Clint Webb)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fire crews responded to a fire at G.W. Carver Middle School in the 1600 block of JJ Flewellen Road.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning with multiple units responding.

Crews say they saw heavy smoke, and entered through the front. Upon entering, they say they saw the fire inside the front offices.

Authorities say they haven’t been able to determine the cause of the fire yet. Right now, they’re working to keep it contained.

Officials say they don’t believe anyone was inside the building.

Kyle DeBeer, WISD Chief of staff says they’ll be working closely with Transformation Waco to come up with a plan to make sure all of their students have a safe, welcoming environment to learn in this fall.

DeBeer says the obvious candidate for students will be Indian Spring Middle School as it’s the closest campus geographically with additional capacity available.

According to him, the A-Summer enrichment program scheduled for today and tomorrow has been canceled. Waco ISD will reach out to families this morning to notify them of the change.

Its last session of summer school was set to get underway tomorrow.

The first day of school at Carver was scheduled for Monday, August 23rd.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

