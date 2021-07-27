Cowboys hope offense can return to forum in 2021

OXNARD, California (KTRE) - If you thought the Cowboys would temper Dak Prescott’s running you better think again.

Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore played the position and knows what it’s like coming back from an injury involving your legs.

“It’s a weird thing about quarterbacks it’s a great feeling first time that you get hit, there’s something about it that you got hit get back up, now let’s go play real football again,” Moore said. “Obviously we’ve done a lot of things up to this point close to real football we got to continue to be able to that his contact part of it we got to be ready to handle that as well.””

Cowboys are loaded with wide receivers, and have key depth in the run game, Moore was asked if you can have too many weapons?

“I feel fortunate,” Moore said. “I think we’re in a great position we are getting our guys back healthy we’ve got a lot of versatility with our group which is something I think we’re really embracing right now”

And the main weapon has to be smart knowing when to use his legs

“There’s gonna be a time and place he’s gonna have to run the football we just got to be smart and acknowledge window situation are best suited for us..”

The team will need to have a strong showing from the offensive line. Offensive tackle La’el Collins could be a strong player for the team if he can come back from his knee injury that ended his season last year.

“Being on from the walker to being on crutches for 18 weeks was the hardest thing,” Collins said. “Things like not being able to bathe yourself. There was a lot that went into it. A key was having a great support system. “

