City of Athens considering bond election to fund new police station

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Athens is planning to build a new police station and may use a bond election to help fund the construction.

The bond would be for no more than $5.5 million, though the cost may ultimately be less depending on factors including the facility’s design and location.

On Monday night the Athens City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to call the bond election, however no action was taken. The soonest the ordinance could be passed would be after second reading during the Monday, Aug. 9 city council meeting. Should approval be given, the bond election would be scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

“We will have many public meetings to discuss the proposed police station,” she said, “so that the citizens who will actually have to vote on it will know what we are intending to build and what it will look like,” said City Manager Elizabeth Borstad. “We do have an architect on board and we do have a construction manager at-risk so that we will have a very good estimate of construction costs,” she said.

