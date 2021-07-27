Chiefs name remains, mascot ‘Warpaint’ to retire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs won’t be changing the team’s name anytime soon, according to the franchise’s president Mark Donovan. The NFL team intends to keep its name.

The decision comes after Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians announced its name will change to the Cleveland Guardians starting next season.

The Washington Football team played its first season since changing its name from the Redskins last year.

Donavan said the Chiefs have been getting guidance, feedback and perspective on the issue from an “American Indian Working Group.”

The Chiefs will retire the team’s horse mascot “Warpaint,” which had been a fixture at Chiefs’ home games since 2009.

Native American headdresses and the tomahawk chop have also been banned from the games.

