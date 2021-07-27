East Texas Now Business Break
23-year-old man dies in 1-vehicle crash on Edgewood St. in Jasper

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - A 23-year-old man died because of injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Jasper’s Edgewood Street Saturday night.

According to a press release, Emilio Garcia, of Jasper, was driving a 2005 Mazda sedan north on Edgewood when for an unknown reason, he lost control. The Mazda veered off the road and crashed into a parked car at the home of William and Laura Scott at 203 Edgewood.

A story on the kjas.com website said firefighters with the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department used a hydraulic rescue tool to free Garcia from the wreckage of his car.

“Garcia was not wearing a safety belt, and the force from the collision caused life-threatening injuries,” the press release stated. Garcia was pronounced dead after being transported to CHRISTUS Jasper Memorial Hospital.”

