2 injured men arrested in Smith County after gunfight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas law enforcement agencies have arrested two men who were allegedly involved in a July 23 gunfight on County Road 447 that left both individuals with gunshot wounds.

According to a press release, Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators presented arrest affidavits to Smith County Court-at-Law Judge No. 2 Taylor Heaton on July 23.

Heaton issued warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm on Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola. His collective bond amount was set at $400,000. The judge also issued an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant for Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, and set his bond amount at $300,000.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshal’s Felony Fugitive Task Force arrested Jones in Quitman on Saturday, according to the press release. He was taken to the Smith County Jail.

After Hasten was released from the hospital, where he had been under 34-hour supervision, Hasten was arrested and taken to jail Tuesday. In addition to the charges already listed, Hasten was also charged with a parole violation warrant, the press release stated.

On Friday, July 23, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:03 a.m. about a shooting that had just occurred in the 19200 block of CR 447 near Van, the press release stated. The caller told the dispatcher that one person had been shot at that location, and a suspect had fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

When SCSO deputies and Van police officers arrived at the scene, they found a gunshot victim, who was later identified as Hasten, in the residence. Deputies and police offices administered first aid until paramedics with UT Health EMS go to that location.

Hasten was taken to UT Health – Tyle for treatment.

Approximately thirty minutes later, information was received that a gunshot victim had checked himself into the emergency room at UT Health Quitman,” a previous press release stated. “This individual was identified as Matthew Aric Jones and he had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon the arrival of Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jones fled the hospital on foot.”

Later, Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies found s silver Ford Crown Victoria that Jones had used in the parking lot.

According to the previous press release, authorities believe Hasten and Jones got into an argument at the home on CR 447, and it turned into a gun battle.

Hasten underwent surgery at UT Health – Tyler and was at the hospital with non-life-threatening injures until he was released.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the previous press release stated.

