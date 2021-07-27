2 East Texas nonprofits team up to serve veterans, community in need

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Two Jacksonville-based non-profits have come together for the community and to serve veterans.

Hwy 69 Mission recently partnered with the Lone Star Military Resource Group to share the same building. They both serve the community with basic needs such as food, water and clothing. Lone Star bridges active duty military as they exit their military service. They also help find resources for veterans such as legal advice, medical care, and counseling for PTSD.

“We want to do as much as we can for our veterans. They are struggling. There are really some sad cases. in their death trying to get things done in their living trying to keep them alive. That is what we are here for to service our military, they dodged for me. i feel like it’s the least we can do for them,” peer mentor Charlie George said.

Hwy 69 Mission and the Lone Star group are currently kicking off a building fund to purchse the space they are housed in, at 203 N. Jackson in Jacksonville.

