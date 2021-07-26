Traffic slow near intersection of High, South streets in Longview due to oil leak cleanup

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Traffic has slowed near the intersection of High and South streets in Longview as firefighters work to clean up an oil spill from a cement truck.

The oil spill occurred Monday as someone was working on the cement truck.

Longview Police Department officers are directing traffic at the scene. Traffic is down to one lane in both directions on High Street.

