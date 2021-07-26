East Texas Now Business Break
Teen suspected of shooting 2 Arlington teenage brothers dead

Source; `s
Source; `s(Arlington PD Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Police in Arlington say they now suspect a teenage boy fired the gunshots that left two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, dead. The two were shot and a third teen was wounded at an apartment complex in south Arlington.

Police say the three were shot apparently after an argument escalated at a nearby barbershop and spilled over to the apartment complex. Police found a gun near the dead boys’ bodies and a second gun nearby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

