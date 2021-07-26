East Texas Now Business Break
Suspect in Longview robbery in custody following pursuit

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police said a suspect in a Monday aggravated robbery has been taken into custody after a pursuit.

According to Longview police, they were dispatched to the 5200 block of Tenneryville Road around 9:30 a.m. for a reported robbery. Police said a suspect had stolen a vehicle and two weapons from a victim.

They said they learned the vehicle that was stolen had GPS tracking capabilities. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and the suspect then attempted to evade officers beginning a pursuit. The pursuit went into White Oak before going back into Longview. There an officer was able to spike the tires and use a tire deflation device. The suspect then wrecked the vehicle Bluebonnet Lane where he was taken into custody.

