Sheriff’s Office: Man intentionally drove car into Tyler house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorist drove a car into a Tyler family’s living room early Monday morning. Investigators say they believe the man responsible may have done it on purpose.

Aramis Cash is the homeowner who was sleeping on the couch as a vehicle crashed through the front of his home and into his living room before backing out and fleeing. He says he went to sleep around 1 a.m.

“I just started yelling. I saw the car back out to the street and then go toward Cumberland,” said Cash. “My son actually fell asleep on the couch and he got up and moved to our bedroom and I didn’t want to wake him up so I laid on the couch… Just startled by a very loud noise and pain in my leg. I looked to my right and there was car lights in my living room.”

When the car impact happened, the couch Cash was sleeping on got pushed into the kitchen door and pinned his legs there. Glass and debris are still all over and now Cash is on crutches. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the vehicle and identified the individual that was driving. Sgt. Larry Christian, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said they believe this was an intentional act, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

Cash said before help arrived, his fiancé went to the street to try and meet with first responders.

“My fiancé made her way through the rubble to the street,” he said. “While she was out on the street a four door sedan pulled up and two gentlemen got out and they were just kinda frantic and they were like, ‘I can’t believe Nathan did this, I can’t believe Nathan did this.’”

Cash said they do not know the two who came up and made those comments and don’t know who could’ve crashed through their living room.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.