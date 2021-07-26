East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Fair skies with warm, muggy conditions early this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with hot, humid afternoon temperatures. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 90s with a very light wind. A heat advisory is in effect for much of East Texas through the afternoon as humidity levels will be high enough that temperatures will feel like the triple digits. A few clouds move back in for the middle of the week with a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Unfortunately, it won’t be enough to cool things down much. Temperatures continue to creep back up by the end of the week with highs near the triple digit mark by the weekend.

