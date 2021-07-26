Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... A Heat Advisory in effect from noon until 7pm today for most of East Texas. Heat Indices will be in the triple digits, feeling as hot as 109° at times today. Remember to drink plenty of water, take breaks, and wear sunscreen when outside. Additionally, an Air Quality Alert is in effect for Hunt, Kaufman, and Henderson counties today. If you’re sensitive to pollution, limit your time outdoors today. High temperatures will peak around 96° today, but our friends to the west in the Metroplex will likely see the triple digits again today. While we don’t have any triple digit heat in our forecast, highs this week will be in the mid to upper 90s, generally trending above normal. The heat sticks around into early August as high pressure builds over the south. Low rain chances may provide some relief this week, but most of us will not see any rain this week. The greatest chances are for Tuesday and Wednesday, both with 30% chance for showers and thundershowers.

