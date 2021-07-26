Longview ISD renames elementary campus after late school board member

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A former Longview ISD school board member is being honored by following his death.

Southward Campus is being renamed Clarence W. Bailey Elementary. Bailey passed away earlier in 2021. The renaming was made public during a special ceremony on Monday attended by family, friends and Longview ISD officials.

School officials said Bailey was a champion for equality in education.

“I think it means a lot to the community. Mr. Bailey taught here. He was a pastor in this community. He lived in this community and so to see his name attached to a school, he fought so hard to make sure all students received the education that they need,” said Shan Bower, Longview ISD School Board president. “I think it’s something that is great that the community can wake up and see each day.”

