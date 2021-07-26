Kilgore woman killed in Gregg County crash after striking guardrail

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday at 8:50 a.m. troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on CR-3567 approximately one mile west of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County.

The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2015 Toyota Scion was traveling south on CR-3567 and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The vehicle went off the southwest edge of the roadway, struck a guardrail, vaulted over it, and landed partially in a creek.

The driver, Garline Hillhouse, 72, of Kilgore, was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

