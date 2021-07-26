It’s official! Saints, Caesars Entertainment announce 20 year deal for stadium naming rights

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The deal is done!

The New Orleans Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands New Orleans’ iconic downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome.

Caesars Superdome will host all Saints home football games, and Super Bowl LIX to be played in February 2025. The building will also host the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four, the annual Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff contests, a variety of concerts and hundreds of other annual events including Essence Festival, Bayou Classic the New Orleans Bowl and the Louisiana State High School Athletic Association Football Championships.

“All of us at Caesars are proud to be part of New Orleans’ vibrant culture. We understand that the Caesars Superdome is more than an iconic venue, it’s the symbol of a resilient and innovative community,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “We’ve had a strong relationship with the New Orleans Saints for nearly two decades and we are thrilled with the opportunity to strengthen it and celebrate our commitment to the city, the state, and the entire Gulf Coast region.”

“This is wonderful news that will not only benefit New Orleans, but the entire state. I congratulate Mrs. Benson & her team. I know Caesars will be very pleased having their name on the building that will be hosting future Super Bowls, Final Fours, & Essence Festivals,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

A Superdome joint budget committee approved a 20-year naming rights deal with Caesars Entertainment on Thursday, July 22.

FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported back in March the deal will reportedly pay the Saints $10 million annually over the next two decades.

It's official! Today, we announced the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership with the New Orleans @Saints that rebrands New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium as the Caesars Superdome. pic.twitter.com/YA7onFikb0 — Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) July 26, 2021

“In addition to being one of the world’s premier entertainment operators, the investment Caesars Entertainment is making into its downtown property that is being transformed into Caesars New Orleans will create an impact that will be felt throughout our entire state and region for many years,” said Saints President Dennis Lauscha. “Caesars is a great partner for the Saints and the region, as they are investing $325 million into their downtown facility, while at the same time, significant work and investment is being made into making our playing facility state-of-the-art not only for Saints football, but multiple major events that benefit the entire community.

In 2009, when the Saints and State reached their new agreement, the team took on the responsibility of selling the naming rights to the Caesars Superdome; a model that has resulted in no lease generated general fund requests from the State. The team has brought two iconic global brands in Mercedes-Benz and now Caesars Entertainment to this state-owned building. This agreement represents a tremendous opportunity for the New Orleans Saints franchise and further entrenches Caesars Entertainment as one of the region’s leading and dedicated corporate citizens.”

Artist renderings show what the new Caesars Superdome will look like.

Caesars Superdome, in a partnership between the Saints, the State of Louisiana and the Superdome Commission, is currently undergoing a $450 million renovation that is positioning the stadium to remain one of the world’s premier spectator sports and entertainment venues. Prior to the most recent renovation, the facility had seen over $350 million in improvements in the last 12 years. This most recent project will enhance the quality of experience for the spectator at all levels, with the addition of field level suites, improved concessions

The deal was approved without objection.

However, state senator Katrina Jackson from Monroe, worries initial renderings are too bold and harsh. “I’m just concerned Caesars and Superdome are not the same font and that’s for me it look gaudy and cartoony.”

ASM Global’s Business Operations Director, Evan Holmes, says once the deal is official the branding will likely change and become more cohesive. “Renderings always seem to overstate what they’re trying to illustrate,” Holmes said. “I think once it’s applied, I’ve seen more of the completed imagery, I think it will be a little more subtle than what’s presented.”

The Mercedes-Benz name was removed last week.

The German automaker chose not to renew its agreement after landing a deal for renaming the Atlanta Falcons’ new stadium.

