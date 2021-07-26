East Texas Now Business Break
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman

Rosemary Rodriguez
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A few tips are still coming in on the case of a missing East Texas woman who vanished 21 months ago.

Rosemary Rodriguez was driving in the Kilgore area in the fall of 2018, and that’s the last time she was seen.

No clues have been found as to what happened to her.

Gregg County investigators have followed every lead they’ve been given, and over time, fewer tips come in.

So far nothing has shed light on what happened to Rosemary.

“They started at the very beginning. They were able to interview people. Investigators are not going to stop looking. They follow every single tip in this county, in surrounding counties, and counties past our counties that don’t adjoin,” said Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Josh Tubb.

Recent vehicles found in waterways, piqued the interest of investigators searching for Rosemary’s distinctive green hatchback car.

“If they see a car that even looks similar to it, they’re running that car,” Tubb said.

A recent tip that the car had been seen in the Pritchett area did not pan out.

“We’re trying to find this vehicle, hoping that will point us in the direction of Miss Rodriguez,” Tubb said.

Tubb added an individual thought to have information has now gone uncooperative.

The sheriff’s office is again appealing for that one tip that may solve the mystery.

“Anything that possibly may be in the realm of possibility, investigators jump on it. You need to let us know if you have information,” Tubb said.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers is still offering a reward for information on the whereabouts of Rosemary Rodriguez or her car.

