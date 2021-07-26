East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death

Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.(CNN VAN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - A gunman who opened fire at people during a backyard party early Monday in Fort Worth killing one and injuring three others was beaten to death with a landscaping brick, authorities say.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive where they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.

They determined the gunman was at the gathering but became upset, left, then returned with another person and “became involved in a verbal altercation with multiple people,” police said.

The gunman shot at least one person, whose injuries weren’t life threatening, and then others at the gathering gave chase.

“The shooter turned and fired at other people; a group picked up concrete landscaping bricks and started ‘throwing them’ at the shooter. At some point, the shooter was caught by the group and either fell or was taken down to the ground,” police said.

The gunman continued to fire and struck at least two more people.

One of the victims died at the scene.

“The shooter was struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

Investigators have recovered the handgun they think the gunman used.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler police investigating after ATM stolen from local bank
Dekevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)
Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting
Rosemary Rodriguez
Investigators appeal for information in case of missing East Texas woman
The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Oil Spill
Traffic slow near intersection of High, South streets in Longview due to oil leak cleanup
Sunday crash near Lufkin leaves child dead, 6 hospitalized
WEBXTRA: Oil Spill
WEBXTRA: Oil Spill
East Texas Meteor - 7-25-21
East Texas viewer submitted meteor videos