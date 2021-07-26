Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will once again be in effect for much of East Texas through 7 PM on Tuesday evening. As we mentioned last week, there will be a chance for some cooling showers and/or thundershowers starting tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon and continue through Thursday...maybe until Friday for Southernmost locations. The upper-level ridge of high pressure will weaken just a bit and move northward, before settling back over the state late this week. It is going to continue to be hot, but not as hot through Thursday as the afternoon clouds and scattered precipitation will likely keep temperatures down just a bit. Starting late this week and continuing through early next week, the rain chances diminish, and the heat will, once again, soar to near 100 degrees. Heat index values should be in the 103–106-degree range through Thursday, then increase into the 104-to-108-degree range. Please, take this heat seriously. Stay hydrated and get into the shade or air conditioning, especially during the heat of the day.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

