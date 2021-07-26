East Texans report bright light, loud noise from sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Reports of a possible meteor have flooded into the East Texas News newsroom Sunday night.

The reports came after 9 p.m. from as far south as the Lufkin area and as far north as Mount Vernon.

Some reports indicated a loud noise along with the sighting. Some videos and photos showed a round, bright light heading toward the Earth.

Do you have videos or photos from the sighting? You can submit them here.

Copyright 2021 KLTVKTRE. All rights reserved.