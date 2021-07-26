East Texas Now Business Break
College Station police say Sunday’s death investigation now a homicide investigation

Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.
Police say their investigation began with a welfare concern call around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Heather Falls
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating after a person was found dead inside an apartment Sunday evening. On Monday CSPD said the investigation in now a homicide investigation

A person of interest has been identified, according to police and they’ve been brought in for questioning. The victim’s identity has not been released

According to a tweet from the department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Copperfield Parkway at 6:20 p.m. for a welfare concern. The apartment complex is located at the corner of Crescent Pointe Parkway and is next to Crescent Pointe Park.

The body was discovered inside an apartment on the second level of a two-story unit on the very southwest corner of the complex. Officers and detectives used crime scene tape to block the area around the unit and were seen taking photographs both inside and outside the apartment.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public and their investigation remains active at this time.

No other details were being released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

