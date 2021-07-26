East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary

President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It is designed to provide equal opportunities for Americans with disabilities.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made remarks from the White House Rose Garden on Monday to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

They were joined by the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy and other dignitaries.

As a senator, Biden co-sponsored the act, which passed in 1990 and is designed to provide equal opportunities for Americans with disabilities.

The act covers a number of topics, including employment, public transportation and accommodations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Carthage viewer caught this image of a possible meteor in the sky from their Ring app.
East Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
Source: KLTV Staff
Tyler police investigating after ATM stolen from local bank
Dekevian Scroggins (Source: Smith County Jail)
Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting
The identities of the men are not being released at this time.
Truck, 2 bodies found in private lake in Trinity County
Covid 19 Hospitalizations
Tyler-Longview area COVID-19 hospitalizations reach levels not seen since March

Latest News

FILE - In Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, singer Pink poses for photographers upon arrival...
P!nk offers to pay fines given to handball team protesting ‘sexist’ clothing
K9 Rex died from severe spine and leg injuries.
K9 officer killed in suspected drunken-driving crash, passenger not expected to survive
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
The White House cited the delta variant as a reason to keep many visitors out of the U.S.
With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now